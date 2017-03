By EUOBSERVER

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday that the Rome Declaration to be adopted on 25 March will hail the results obtained by the European Union in the 60 years since the signing of the Rome Treaty, as well as "map out the prospects for the next 10 years". Speaking after talks with the Maltese EU presidency, Gentiloni said "We think that the project [European Union] can be relaunched."