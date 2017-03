By EUOBSERVER

Eurozone annual inflation rose to 2.0 percent in February 2017, up from 1.8 percent in January 2017, Eurostat estimates published on Thursday showed. In particular, energy prices are rising, (9.2 percent), while core inflation remains stuck below 1 percent. The European Central Bank's goal is to keep eurozone inflation around 2 percent by pumping money into circulation via a bond-buying scheme.