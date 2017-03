By EUOBSERVER

Sweden's integration minister, Ylva Johansson, retracted statements given to the BBC that sex crimes in Sweden were dropping, when in fact they are on the rise. Johansson had said in a recent interview that levels of sexual harassment and rape are "going down, and going down and going down”. On Saturday, she retracted the claim noting that "preliminary figures for 2016 unfortunately show that the figures are on the rise."