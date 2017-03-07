Erdogan went too far, Germany’s Turkish community says

By EUOBSERVER

“Erdogan went a step too far," chairman of the Turkish Community in Germany, Goekay Sofuoglu, has told Reuters, referring to the Turkish leader's likening of bans on political rallies by Turks in Germany to “fascist actions” reminiscent of Nazi times. An estimated 1.5 million Turkish citizens living in Germany are eligible to vote in April's constitutional referendum, making them one of the largest constituencies outside Turkish cities like Istanbul.