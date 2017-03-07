Mogherini: Balkans becoming geopolitical 'chessboard'

By EUOBSERVER

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said in Brussels on Monday that the Western Balkans risked becoming a "chessboard" for geopolitical struggles between Russia and the West. She also said regional "inter-ethnic" tensions were becoming increasingly "dangerous", but added that young people and civil society in the Balkans showed a "pro-European energy" that could help the EU fight euroscepticism if Balkan countries joined the European Union in future.