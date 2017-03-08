Wallonia leader admits to continued difficulties with Ceta

By EUOBSERVER

Wallonian leader Paul Magnette admitted on Tuesday to continued difficulties in implementing the intra-Belgian agreement, which was fiercely negotiated in autumn before authorising Belgium to sign the EU-Canada Ceta trade deal. Clarifications from the EU Court of Justice formed part of the deal, with Wallonia holding back its signature before the court had spoken. "Some want to restrict the questions when we want them as wide as possible," Magnette said.