Wednesday

8th Mar 2017

Ticker

Norway to resume political contacts with Russia

By

High-level political contacts between Norway and Russia will be resumed for the first time since Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, when foreign minister Brende visits Arkhangelsk this month and environment and industry ministers travel to Moscow in April, reports Aftenposten. "Norway and Russia are neighbouring countries. We need political dialogue, also in difficult times," Anikken Huitfeldt, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Norway's parliament, said.

Letter

Europe must defend everyone's rights

In a letter, 157 prominent civil society organisations call for strong European leadership to fight against the current challenges facing human rights.

Opinion

Lenders seek to undermine Greek workers' rights

As focus turns to negotiations between Greece and lenders over a new loan package, both the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund seem determined to press for further reforms, undermining trade unions, workers' rights, and collective bargaining agreements.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia leader admits to continued difficulties with Ceta
  2. Berlin rebuffs Trump idea for bilateral trade talks
  3. Fillon wins unanimous party backing
  4. Erdogan went too far, Germany’s Turkish community says
  5. Mogherini: Balkans becoming geopolitical 'chessboard'
  6. Trump adviser wants bilateral US-Germany trade accord
  7. EU ministers maul Erdogan over Nazi comments
  8. EU agrees to set up military training HQ

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  2. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  5. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  6. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  7. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership
  9. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk
  10. Malta EU 2017Open Call for Interdisciplinary Art Production - €10k Grant
  11. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  12. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?