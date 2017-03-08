Norway to resume political contacts with Russia

By EUOBSERVER

High-level political contacts between Norway and Russia will be resumed for the first time since Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, when foreign minister Brende visits Arkhangelsk this month and environment and industry ministers travel to Moscow in April, reports Aftenposten. "Norway and Russia are neighbouring countries. We need political dialogue, also in difficult times," Anikken Huitfeldt, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Norway's parliament, said.