By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has imposed a €155 million fine on six firms - Behr (from Germany), Calsonic (Japan), Denso (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Sanden (Japan) and Valeo (France) - for exchanging privileged information on the supply of car air-conditioning systems. EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said consumers had felt their actions in their wallets. "We do not accept cartels that affect the European market," she said.