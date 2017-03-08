Three countries agree to build windpower island in North Sea

By EUOBSERVER

TenneT Netherlands, Energinet Denmark and TenneT Germany announced a deal on Wednesday, to be signed in Brussels on 23 March, to build a large offshore wind power-hub in the North Sea. A new 6-square-kilometre artificial island on the Dogger Bank in the middle of the North Sea will be constructed and surrounded by wind-farms, equipped with an aircraft runway and a port, to produce electricity for 80 million Europeans.