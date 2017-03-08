Wednesday

8th Mar 2017

Three countries agree to build windpower island in North Sea

TenneT Netherlands, Energinet Denmark and TenneT Germany announced a deal on Wednesday, to be signed in Brussels on 23 March, to build a large offshore wind power-hub in the North Sea. A new 6-square-kilometre artificial island on the Dogger Bank in the middle of the North Sea will be constructed and surrounded by wind-farms, equipped with an aircraft runway and a port, to produce electricity for 80 million Europeans.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Brexit concessions and the moral high ground

The Lords have voted for more amendments to the Article 50 bill, but the British government has to act now to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

Letter

Europe must defend everyone's rights

In a letter, 157 prominent civil society organisations call for strong European leadership to fight against the current challenges facing human rights.

News in Brief

  1. Three countries agree to build windpower island in North Sea
  2. EU fines car air-conditioning cartel
  3. Norway to resume political contacts with Russia
  4. Wallonia leader admits to continued difficulties with Ceta
  5. Berlin rebuffs Trump idea for bilateral trade talks
  6. Fillon wins unanimous party backing
  7. Erdogan went too far, Germany’s Turkish community says
  8. Mogherini: Balkans becoming geopolitical 'chessboard'

