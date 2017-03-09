Merkel: Government is not to blame for VW cheating

By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel told members of a Bundestag inquiry committee on Wednesday that she did not know about Volkswagen's emissions cheating until it was reported in the media. Merkel rejected the suggestion that the German government had failed by not having detected the fraud, but couldn't explain why the scandal was uncovered in the US instead of Germany. Opposition MPs said Merkel "tried to downplay Dieselgate" at the hearing.