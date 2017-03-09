Thursday

Merkel: Government is not to blame for VW cheating

German chancellor Angela Merkel told members of a Bundestag inquiry committee on Wednesday that she did not know about Volkswagen's emissions cheating until it was reported in the media. Merkel rejected the suggestion that the German government had failed by not having detected the fraud, but couldn't explain why the scandal was uncovered in the US instead of Germany. Opposition MPs said Merkel "tried to downplay Dieselgate" at the hearing.

EU: The next 60 years

The 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome is an opportunity to celebrate past achievements and to think about the current challenges the EU is facing.

Varoufakis back in push for ECB transparency

The former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and German left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi want to know whether the European Central Bank overstepped its powers when putting capital controls on Greek banks in 2015.

  Merkel: Government is not to blame for VW cheating
