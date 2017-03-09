Thursday

9th Mar 2017

Merkel: Erdogan's 'Nazi' jibes 'trivialise' suffering

German chancellor Merkel told MPs on Thursday that Turkey's jibes about "Nazi-type practices" must "stop" because they amounted to "trivialisation of the crimes against humanity committed by national socialism". She called Turkish leader Erdogan's comments on the subject "unjustifiable", but said Germany and Turkey should maintain close ties. Erdogan made the Nazi comments after some German towns had said Turkish ministers could not hold political rallies with Turkish expats.

EU leaders to discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

Poland's diplomatic suicide

Only the three other Visegrad states can contain Poland's suicide attempt by saying that Tusk is still central Europe's candidate.

EU: The next 60 years

The 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome is an opportunity to celebrate past achievements and to think about the current challenges the EU is facing.

  1. Poland PM: Tusk cannot be re-elected without Polish support
  3. Court rejects request to extend voting deadline for Dutch expats
  4. Italy introduces €100,000 flat tax to attract rich foreigners
  5. Merkel: Government is not to blame for VW cheating
  6. Tusk's 'heart with women' following MEP's sexist comments
  7. Three countries agree to build windpower island in North Sea
  8. EU fines car air-conditioning cartel

  1. UNICEFAlarm for New Law in Hungary Foreseeing Detention of Migrant Children Over 14 Years
  2. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  4. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  5. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  6. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  7. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  10. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  11. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  12. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels