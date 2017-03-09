Merkel: Erdogan's 'Nazi' jibes 'trivialise' suffering

By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Merkel told MPs on Thursday that Turkey's jibes about "Nazi-type practices" must "stop" because they amounted to "trivialisation of the crimes against humanity committed by national socialism". She called Turkish leader Erdogan's comments on the subject "unjustifiable", but said Germany and Turkey should maintain close ties. Erdogan made the Nazi comments after some German towns had said Turkish ministers could not hold political rallies with Turkish expats.