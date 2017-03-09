Thursday

9th Mar 2017

Dutch FM calls Turkish FM to say he's unwelcome

By

Dutch foreign minister Koenders told his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu on Thursday that he is not welcome in the Netherlands to campaign for a Yes in the upcoming referendum to give Turkish president Erdogan more powers. Koenders told Cavusoglu he will not meet him or facilitate the visit, a press release said. The news came after Cavusoglu told media he will visit the Netherlands despite opposition, saying: "Nothing will stop me."

EU re-elects Tusk, Poland isolated

EU leaders took just 30 minutes to vote Donald Tusk back into office, in a diplomatic fiasco for Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo.

EU leaders to discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

Poland's diplomatic suicide

Only the three other Visegrad states can contain Poland's suicide attempt by saying that Tusk is still central Europe's candidate.

