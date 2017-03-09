Ticker
Dutch FM calls Turkish FM to say he's unwelcome
By EUOBSERVER
Dutch foreign minister Koenders told his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu on Thursday that he is not welcome in the Netherlands to campaign for a Yes in the upcoming referendum to give Turkish president Erdogan more powers. Koenders told Cavusoglu he will not meet him or facilitate the visit, a press release said. The news came after Cavusoglu told media he will visit the Netherlands despite opposition, saying: "Nothing will stop me."