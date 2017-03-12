Violence in Rotterdam after Turkish minister expelled

By EUOBSERVER

Dutch police used water cannons to disperse a violent protest by Turkish residents in Rotterdam on Saturday, which erupted after authorities blocked Ankara's family affairs minister, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, from attending a Turkish campaign rally. Her expulsion from the country came one day after the Netherlands blocked Turkey's foreign minister from flying there. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the Dutch were "Nazi remnants ... fascists".