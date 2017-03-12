Sunday

Violence in Rotterdam after Turkish minister expelled

Dutch police used water cannons to disperse a violent protest by Turkish residents in Rotterdam on Saturday, which erupted after authorities blocked Ankara's family affairs minister, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, from attending a Turkish campaign rally. Her expulsion from the country came one day after the Netherlands blocked Turkey's foreign minister from flying there. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the Dutch were "Nazi remnants ... fascists".

EU struggles with multi-speed idea

EU leaders meeting in Brussels insisted on staying united after Brexit but are still divided over fears of creating new 'elite clubs' within the bloc.

Stakeholders' Highlights

