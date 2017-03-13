Monday

13th Mar 2017

Ticker

Former Catalan leader sentenced to 2-year public office ban

Former Catalan leader Artur Mas was banned from holding public office for 2 years on Monday, for the organisation of a non-binding independence consultation in November 2014. Mas, who was the region's president from 2010 to 2015, was charged with disobedience and misuse of public funds. Mas's trial and sentencing come as current Catalonia leader, Carles Puigdemont, plans to organise a binding referendum on the issue this year.

Turkish-Dutch row takes over election campaign

Over the weekend, in the context of Dutch elections and a Turkish referendum, the Netherlands denied entry to one Turkish minister and escorted another out of the country.

EU struggles with multi-speed idea

EU leaders meeting in Brussels insisted on staying united after Brexit but are still divided over fears of creating new 'elite clubs' within the bloc.

News in Brief

