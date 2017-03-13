Former Catalan leader sentenced to 2-year public office ban

By EUOBSERVER

Former Catalan leader Artur Mas was banned from holding public office for 2 years on Monday, for the organisation of a non-binding independence consultation in November 2014. Mas, who was the region's president from 2010 to 2015, was charged with disobedience and misuse of public funds. Mas's trial and sentencing come as current Catalonia leader, Carles Puigdemont, plans to organise a binding referendum on the issue this year.