By EUOBSERVER

Nationalist Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke is facing sanctions following sexist remarks about women earlier this month. "I do not intend to tolerate such behavoir," European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said Monday. Korwin-Mikke risks a 30 day ban from plenary and committee meetings but may still vote. He'd also have to forfeit his daily allowance up to 30 days and may no longer join delegations for up to a year.