Sinn Fein wants referendum in N. Ireland to leave UK

By

Following calls on Monday by Scotland's leader for a new independence referendum, Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has announced the need for a referendum on splitting from the United Kingdom "as soon as possible". "Brexit will be a disaster for the economy, and a disaster for the people of Ireland. A referendum on Irish unity has to happen as soon a possible," party leader Michelle O'Neill said.

Ombudsman probes secret Council lawmaking

Emily O'Reilly has launched an inquiry into whether the EU Council, where member states are represented, allows sufficient public scrutiny of the drafting of laws.

UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks

UK MPs refuse to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and do not expect a "meaningful vote" at the end of the Brexit talks, as May gets ready to trigger Article 50.

