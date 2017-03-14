Ticker
Sinn Fein wants referendum in N. Ireland to leave UK
By EUOBSERVER
Following calls on Monday by Scotland's leader for a new independence referendum, Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has announced the need for a referendum on splitting from the United Kingdom "as soon as possible". "Brexit will be a disaster for the economy, and a disaster for the people of Ireland. A referendum on Irish unity has to happen as soon a possible," party leader Michelle O'Neill said.