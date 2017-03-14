Tuesday

14th Mar 2017

Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders

A day before the Dutch parliamentary elections, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish-Dutch voters on Tuesday not to vote for the parties of prime minister Mark Rutte, or anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders. His diplomatically unusual request comes after a diplomatic row between the Netherlands and Turkey escalated. Erdogan's party has its own agenda: to win an April referendum that would grant the president more power.

Ombudsman probes secret Council lawmaking

Emily O'Reilly has launched an inquiry into whether the EU Council, where member states are represented, allows sufficient public scrutiny of the drafting of laws.

UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks

UK MPs refuse to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and do not expect a "meaningful vote" at the end of the Brexit talks, as May gets ready to trigger Article 50.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  2. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  3. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  4. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  6. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Debate 31 May
  7. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  8. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  9. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  11. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  12. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women

Latest News

  1. Islamic veil can be banned in workplace, says EU court
  3. US officials seek 'story' to sway Trump on climate
  4. Catalan separatists to bring cause to 'heart of Europe'
  6. Erdogan: German ‘Nazis’ also back ‘terrorists’
  7. Iceland back on track eight years after bank collapse
  8. Rutte and Wilders clash on EU ahead of Dutch vote