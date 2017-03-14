Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders

By EUOBSERVER

A day before the Dutch parliamentary elections, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish-Dutch voters on Tuesday not to vote for the parties of prime minister Mark Rutte, or anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders. His diplomatically unusual request comes after a diplomatic row between the Netherlands and Turkey escalated. Erdogan's party has its own agenda: to win an April referendum that would grant the president more power.