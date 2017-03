By EUOBSERVER

The first exit poll after Wednesday's elections in the Netherlands showed a comfortable victory for the centre-right Liberals of PM Mark Rutte: 31 of 150 seats. Geert Wilders' anti-EU party was predicted to end up on a shared second place (19 seats) with the centre-right Christian-Democrats and the centrist D66 parties. Centre-left Labour suffered a historic defeat and won only nine seats. Final results are expected after midnight.