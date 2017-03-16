Ticker
Dutch Liberal health minister to explore options for coalition
By EUOBSERVER
The president of the lower house of the Dutch parliament has appointed a Liberal, Edith Schippers, to explore options for a majority coalition, following Wednesday's election. Dutch voters made her party the largest, but also produced a fragmented parliament. At least four parties are needed for a majority - a historical anomaly. Schippers, who was health minister under Liberal PM Mark Rutte, will report back next week.