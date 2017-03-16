Thursday

16th Mar 2017

Ticker

Dutch Liberal health minister to explore options for coalition

By

The president of the lower house of the Dutch parliament has appointed a Liberal, Edith Schippers, to explore options for a majority coalition, following Wednesday's election. Dutch voters made her party the largest, but also produced a fragmented parliament. At least four parties are needed for a majority - a historical anomaly. Schippers, who was health minister under Liberal PM Mark Rutte, will report back next week.

May to Scotland: 'Now is not the time' for referendum

The UK prime minister did not rule out a new Scottish referendum, but disputes the timetable. The Scottish first minister responded by accusing London of trying to "undemocratically" block Scots from deciding their fate post-Brexit.

EU relieved by Dutch centre-right win

EU leaders breathe sigh of relief in phone calls and tweets after Dutch centre-right comes ahead of anti-EU party in "quarterfinal" elections.

News in Brief

  1. Erdogan slams ECJ's headscarf ruling
  2. Women's rights fund will go on without me, says Dutch minister
  3. 'Not the time' for Scottish independence vote, says May
  4. Turkey in arms talks with Russia
  5. Explosives sent from Greece to German finance ministry
  6. Tusk: EU 'not intimidated' by UK 'threats' on Brexit
  7. Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'
  8. Top MEP wants to cut funds for anti-EU parties

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  3. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  4. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  5. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  7. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  8. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  9. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  11. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  12. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March