By EUOBSERVER

Head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria, Horst Seehofer, kicked off a three-day visit to Russia, meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Seehofer is a coalition ally of chancellor Merkel, but openly broke ranks with her with repeated calls for sanctions against Moscow to be eased. After meeting Seehofer, Putin announced that Merkel was set to visit Moscow on 2 May.