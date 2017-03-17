EU introduces new anonymous whistleblower tool

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission launched on Thursday a new whistleblowers' hotline allowing individuals to anonymously report price-fixing cartels and other anti-competitive practices. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said "inside knowledge can be a powerful tool to help the commission uncover cartels and other anti-competitive practices". Until now, most cartels were detected when businesses reported their own involvement in a cartel in exchange for a reduction in fines.