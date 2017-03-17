EU introduces new anonymous whistleblower tool

Friday

The European Commission launched on Thursday a new whistleblowers' hotline allowing individuals to anonymously report price-fixing cartels and other anti-competitive practices. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said "inside knowledge can be a powerful tool to help the commission uncover cartels and other anti-competitive practices". Until now, most cartels were detected when businesses reported their own involvement in a cartel in exchange for a reduction in fines.

Macron meets Merkel, says France must reform

The independent liberal candidate to the presidential election said in Berlin that France must reform itself if it wants to remain close to Germany and play a role in Europe.

Brexit Briefing

What’s the price of failing to prepare?

Theresa May is the strongest and most vulnerable prime minister in living memory. That may seem like a contradiction in terms for a leader who, if not obviously likable, is seen as highly competent.

May to Scotland: 'Now is not the time' for referendum

The UK prime minister did not rule out a new Scottish referendum, but disputes the timetable. The Scottish first minister responded by accusing London of trying to "undemocratically" block Scots from deciding their fate post-Brexit.

