By EUOBSERVER

On Sunday, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon backed down from earlier demands to hold a vote to leave the UK sometime in 2018 or 2019, while on UK news-channel ITV. She instead told ITV that a vote could be held much later. "It is for [May] then to say what timescale she thinks would be appropriate and then yes I am happy to have that discussion within reason," she said.