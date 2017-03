By EUOBSERVER

Norway has been ranked the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017 produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). The ranking is based on indicators such as the level of care, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance. Norway is followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland. The US has dropped from a high of 3rd in 2007 to 19th place in 2017.