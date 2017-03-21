Tuesday

21st Mar 2017

EU trade commissioner says EU-US talks are in 'deep freeze'

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Monday in a speech in Toronto that free trade talks with the US are in "deep freeze". She added that the Trump administration is sending "worrying signals" on trade, adding that erecting barriers to global trade threatens to "kill jobs" and raise prices "hitting the poorest hardest". Malmstrom said the EU remains open and is pursuing trade deals in southeast Asia, Japan and Mexico.

Stolen Russian billions ended up in EU states

Illicit money flowing out of Russia ended up in almost every single EU state, an investigation has found, posing questions on the integrity of Europe’s banking systems.

French presidential candidates avoid EU debate

In their first TV debate, the main candidates for the April election only briefly discussed the country's EU policies, with far-right Le Pen and centrist Macron taking aim at each other.

Greek bailout talks to 'intensify'

Greece and its creditors will meet in Brussels later this week to unblock negotiations needed for a new tranche of financial aid, amid concerns over the country's economic situation.

