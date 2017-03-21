Ticker
EU trade commissioner says EU-US talks are in 'deep freeze'
By EUOBSERVER
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Monday in a speech in Toronto that free trade talks with the US are in "deep freeze". She added that the Trump administration is sending "worrying signals" on trade, adding that erecting barriers to global trade threatens to "kill jobs" and raise prices "hitting the poorest hardest". Malmstrom said the EU remains open and is pursuing trade deals in southeast Asia, Japan and Mexico.