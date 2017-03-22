Polish defence minister accuses Tusk of treason

By EUOBSERVER

Poland's defence minister, Antoni Macierewicz, accused European Council president Donald Tusk of betraying his country's interests to please Moscow. He claimed that after the 2010 plane crash over Russia that killed the then Polish president, Tusk committed a "criminal offence" by accepting a deal to investigate the crash with Moscow. Macierewicz heads a special commission re-investigating the crash, and prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether to investigate the claim.