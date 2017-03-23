Ukraine spy agency bars Russian Eurovision singer

By EUOBSERVER

On Wednesday, Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency barred Russian singer Yulia Samoylova from entering the country for three years, two months ahead of the Eurovision song-contest, where Samoylova was to represent Russia. In 2015 Samoylova had toured in Crimea, a Ukrainian region annexed by Russia, without permission from Ukrainian authorities. Russia called the travel ban "yet another outrageous, cynical and inhumane act", as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.