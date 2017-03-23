Thursday

Ukraine spy agency bars Russian Eurovision singer

On Wednesday, Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency barred Russian singer Yulia Samoylova from entering the country for three years, two months ahead of the Eurovision song-contest, where Samoylova was to represent Russia. In 2015 Samoylova had toured in Crimea, a Ukrainian region annexed by Russia, without permission from Ukrainian authorities. Russia called the travel ban "yet another outrageous, cynical and inhumane act", as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.

Terror attack shuts down UK parliament

[Updated] Westminster, and its surrounding areas, has been sealed off after a car drove into several people and one policeman was stabbed. At least three people have been killed.

La présidentielle française sous cyber-alerte maximale

Le président francais Francois Hollande a mobilisé "tous les moyens nécessaires" pour contrer d'éventuelle cyber-attaques avant l'election présidentielle d'avril et mai. Mais les partis politiques restent vulnérables.

