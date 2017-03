By EUOBSERVER

Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday his style is "direct" and that he was "sorry of course" for suggesting southern Europeans spend "money on drinks and women". "I regret it if one is offended by the remark. It was direct, and can be explained from strict Dutch, Calvinistic culture, with Dutch directness," he said. He however ruled out resigning from his Eurogroup position.