Ticker
Rome expects thousands of protesters at summit
By EUOBSERVER
Police in the Italian capital, Rome, expect around 25,000 people to attend both pro-EU and anti-EU rallies during Saturday's summit, news agency Ansa reported on Wednesday. The report said the police are especially vigilant against possible violent infiltrators during a left-wing protest. EU leaders are meeting in Rome to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the treaty that established the European Economic Community, and to display unity.