Ticker
EU summons Turkish envoy over threats to Europeans
By EUOBSERVER
The EU foreign service, the EEAS, has summoned Turkey's EU envoy "to receive an explanation" over comments made by Turkish president Erdogan on Wednesday that "no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets," a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday. Erdogan's threat follows comments about "Nazi" Europeans, amid tensions with EU countries ahead of a Turkish referendum to give Erdogan more powers.