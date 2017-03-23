Thursday

Dutch post-election talks prioritise green-right coalition

Four parties in the Netherlands have decided to enter a new phase in coalition talks, in an attempt to form a green-right coalition. PM Mark Rutte's centre-right Liberals, centre-right Christian-Democrats, centrist D66, and the GreenLeft parties will try to form a government. There is no guarantee the exercise will succeed, since the ideological differences between GreenLeft and the centre-right parties are large. Both D66 and GreenLeft are considerably pro-EU.

May: London attacker was known to the police

The British prime minister said "we are not afraid" after the terrorist attack on Wednesday that left four people dead. Eight arrests have been made, while the Islamist attacker seems to have carried out the attack alone.

  Man arrested in Antwerp after trying to mow people down
  Marine Le Pen goes to Russia
  Dutch post-election talks prioritise green-right coalition
  EU summons Turkish envoy over threats to Europeans
  British police make first arrests in London terror probe
  EU commission has received Facebook reply on WhatsApp
  Rome expects thousands of protesters at summit
  Dijsselbloem says his comments had 'Dutch directness'

