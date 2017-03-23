Dutch post-election talks prioritise green-right coalition

By EUOBSERVER

Four parties in the Netherlands have decided to enter a new phase in coalition talks, in an attempt to form a green-right coalition. PM Mark Rutte's centre-right Liberals, centre-right Christian-Democrats, centrist D66, and the GreenLeft parties will try to form a government. There is no guarantee the exercise will succeed, since the ideological differences between GreenLeft and the centre-right parties are large. Both D66 and GreenLeft are considerably pro-EU.