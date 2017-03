By EUOBSERVER

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will travel to Russia on Friday (24 March), where she will meet with Russian lawmakers. The visit was announced shortly after Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, called Le Pen and US president Donald Trump “realists, if you want, or anti-globalists” and said they didn't represent fringe or “populist” views. Le Pen's party has previously received funding from a Russian bank.