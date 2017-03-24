Friday

24th Mar 2017

Aid group fears hundreds dead in Mediterranean

A Spanish aid organisation said it found five bodies floating near two capsized boats in the Mediterranean. Because each boat can hold more than 100 people, Proactiva Open Arms said it thought that around 240 may have died. This year, 559 migrants are estimated to have died or gone missing, according to the International Organization for Migration. Policymakers in Brussels are focussing on measures to reduce migration via the Mediterranean.

Birthday wishes to the European Union

With the EU soon to celebrate its 60th birthday, there are still lingering questions about the bloc's future and whether there can be a change in fortune.

Hohe Cyber-Bedrohung für Frankreichs Wahlen

Frankreichs Präsident Francois Hollande kündigt an, alle notwendigen Massnahmen zu treffen, um Cyberattacken vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen im April und Mai zu verhindern. Die politischen Parteien sind jedoch weiterhin anfällig.

