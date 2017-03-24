Ticker
Aid group fears hundreds dead in Mediterranean
By EUOBSERVER
A Spanish aid organisation said it found five bodies floating near two capsized boats in the Mediterranean. Because each boat can hold more than 100 people, Proactiva Open Arms said it thought that around 240 may have died. This year, 559 migrants are estimated to have died or gone missing, according to the International Organization for Migration. Policymakers in Brussels are focussing on measures to reduce migration via the Mediterranean.