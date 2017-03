By EUOBSERVER

Danish justice minister, Soeren Pape Poulsen, on Thursday passed a draft agreement on Denmark's future relations with Europol to the Danish parliament for approval. The deal ensures that the Danish police can still operate closely with the Hague-based EU police agency after 1 May 2017, when Europol changes legal status - something Denmark by referendum decided not to accept. The Danish exception is up for review in October 2020.