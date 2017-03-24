French candidate Fillon accuses president of leaks

By EUOBSERVER

The right-wing candidate for the French presidency, Francois Fillon, on Thursday accused outgoing socialist president Francois Hollande of orchestrating leaks to the media that put him in a bad light. The president's office condemned in the "strongest terms the untruthful allegations". Meanwhile, a poll came out on Friday that said 43 percent of respondents were still uncertain who to vote for. The first round of voting is on 23 April.