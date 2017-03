By EUOBSERVER

Denis Voronenkov, a former member of the Russian parliament, was killed on Thursday in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Ukrainian police have said. Voronenkov was a member of Russia's communist party, and a critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin. He had fled to Ukraine, where he was due to testify against former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich. Ukraine’s general prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, accused the Kremlin of being behind the murder.