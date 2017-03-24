Ticker
Putin meets Le Pen, speaks out on French election
By EUOBSERVER
Russian president Vladimir Putin held a surprise meeting with French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Moscow, Friday. He told press "we are not trying in any way to influence the French election", according to the French language website of Russian state-sponsored media company Sputnik. Le Pen said, after earlier meeting MPs, she had her "own viewpoint" on issues such as Ukraine, but that it was "identical to Russia's."