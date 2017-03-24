Friday

Putin meets Le Pen, speaks out on French election

Russian president Vladimir Putin held a surprise meeting with French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Moscow, Friday. He told press "we are not trying in any way to influence the French election", according to the French language website of Russian state-sponsored media company Sputnik. Le Pen said, after earlier meeting MPs, she had her "own viewpoint" on issues such as Ukraine, but that it was "identical to Russia's."

Birthday wishes to the European Union

With the EU soon to celebrate its 60th birthday, there are still lingering questions about the bloc's future and whether there can be a change in fortune.

Hohe Cyber-Bedrohung für Frankreichs Wahlen

Frankreichs Präsident Francois Hollande kündigt an, alle notwendigen Massnahmen zu treffen, um Cyberattacken vor den Präsidentschaftswahlen im April und Mai zu verhindern. Die politischen Parteien sind jedoch weiterhin anfällig.

