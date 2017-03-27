Monday

27th Mar 2017

Ticker

Northern Ireland power-sharing talks collapse

By

After power-sharing talks between nationalist and unionist parties collapsed Sunday, there is a looming question of fresh elections or direct British rule for the first time since 2007. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since January when the late Martin McGuinness resigned from the power-sharing Stormont Executive in disagreements over a green energy scheme. March elections left Sinn Fein just one seat smaller than the Democratic Unionist Party.

Agenda

UK to file EU divorce This WEEK

UK prime minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednesday, with the EU expected to respond within 48 hours.

Analysis

From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity

The so-called Bratislava process of reflection for the EU came to an end on Saturday, but there were few tangible results that citizens could take away from the soul-searching. Despite that, unity among the EU-27 has been maintained.

Stakeholders' Highlights

