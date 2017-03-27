Northern Ireland power-sharing talks collapse

By EUOBSERVER

After power-sharing talks between nationalist and unionist parties collapsed Sunday, there is a looming question of fresh elections or direct British rule for the first time since 2007. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since January when the late Martin McGuinness resigned from the power-sharing Stormont Executive in disagreements over a green energy scheme. March elections left Sinn Fein just one seat smaller than the Democratic Unionist Party.