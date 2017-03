By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Saturday that he may call a referendum on whether to continue with European Union accession talks. This would come after the 16 April referendum on constitutional changes, which could grant him broad new powers. "Turkey has waited at the door (of the EU) for 54 years," he said at a Turkish-British forum in Antalya. Turkey has been an associate EU member since 1963.