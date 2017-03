By EUOBSERVER

Germany's Christian-Democratic Union (CDU) party won Saarland's regional elections on Sunday, with 40.7 percent, far ahead of the Social-Democratic Party (SDP), with 29.6 percent. The vote, which was the first since Martin Schulz became SDP leader, was seen as a test for him and CDU's chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the September general elections. The far-right Alternative for Germany got 6.2 percent, behind the Left party (12.9 percent).