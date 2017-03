By EUOBSERVER

The foreign affairs Nato ministerial meeting has been moved forward to Friday (31 March), the alliance said on Monday. The meeting was originally scheduled for 5-6 April, but was rescheduled so that US secretary of state Rex Tillerson can attend. Tillerson initially said he'd skip the Nato meeting to visit Russia. As a consequence of the rescheduling, his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, now had to cancel his trip to Russia.