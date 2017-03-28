Tuesday

28th Mar 2017

Ticker

EU majority against GM crops, but not enough to block them

By

A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified (GM) crops to be grown in Europe, but failed to reach a qualified majority in favour, so the decision will return to the European Commission. The votes concerned two types of GM maize, Pioneer's 1507 and Syngenta's Bt11. Member states also failed to decide on an extension of the authorisation for Monsanto's insect-resistant maize, MON810.

Analysis

Lukashenka: End of an era?

The political spring in Belarus ended just as the actual season began, but greater changes loom after 23 years of dictatorship.