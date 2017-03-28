Uber pulls out of Denmark over new taxi-regulation

By EUOBSERVER

Transport network company Uber announced Tuesday that it will pull out of Denmark on 18 April, to protest new laws forcing Uber to operate with taximeters and seat occupancy sensors - in line with traditional taxi companies. Uber's spokesperson, Kristian Agerbo, explained in a press conference that it is not necessarily a final farewell, but a message to politicians. Around 2,000 are estimated to be "active [Uber] drivers" in Denmark.