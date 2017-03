By EUOBSERVER

Support for the anti-immigrant and euro-critical Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has dropped to just 7 percent, the lowest level since November 2015, a poll published on Wednesday in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung found. Merkel's CDU and their Bavarian sister party CSU have a stable lead on 34 percent while the SPD under new leader Martin Schulz grew from 30.5 percent to 33 percent during the past month.