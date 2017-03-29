Turkish intelligence not welcome in Germany

By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's intelligence service MIT handed in February a list of 300 individuals and 200 organisations thought to be linked to the Gulen movement to the German authorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports. Justice minister Thomas de Maiziere did not confirm the information, but made it clear that Turkey’s request had been rebuffed. Turkey's government also tried to identify Gulen supporters in Sweden, a recording obtained by Swedish Radio has shown.