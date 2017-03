By EUOBSERVER

At 13.30pm Brussels time, the UK's envoy delivered the Article 50 letter to European Council president Donald Tusk, triggering the exit procedure from the EU. "After nine months the UK has delivered," Tusk tweeted Wednesday (29 March), referring to the UK's referendum on EU membership last June. Tusk will shortly deliver a press statement on behalf of the 27 member states, hoping for the UK to remain a "close partner".