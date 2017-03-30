Coalition talks leader expects Dutch government by summer

By EUOBSERVER

Dutch caretaker health minister Edith Schippers, who is leading coalition talks between four parties to form a government, said she doesn't expect her work to be finished by Easter. Instead, she spoke of summer as an end-date, noting it wasn't a hard deadline. Outgoing PM Mark Rutte's centre-right Liberals are in talks with centre-right Christian Democrats, centrist D66 and left-wing GreenLeft. The latter two are the most pro-EU.