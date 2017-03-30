Ticker
Scots share May's vision for Brexit deal, survey says
By EUOBSERVER
Scottish voters have largely similar expectations to voters across the rest of Britain for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, a new report from the National Centre for Social Research reveals. "Voters on both sides of the border want much the same outcome – free trade, immigration control and retention of much of the consumer and environmental regulation currently afforded by the EU," said the report’s author, professor John Curtice.