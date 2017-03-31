Friday

Human rights court settles in favour of migrant slaves in Greece



The European Court of Human Rights settled in favour of 42 Bangladeshis, forced to pick strawberries under armed supervision in Greece in 2013. The workers went on strike over unpaid wages, with one of the guards opening fire. A Greek court had acquitted the employer of trafficking. The Strasbourg-based court said the migrants were subjected to forced labour, ordering Greece to pay €12,000-16,000 in damages to each.

Transparency is key EU tactic in Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said his mandate and all EU commission working documents will be made public during the negotiations. Tactic or policy shift? This time, the EU is interested in transparency.

