Human rights court settles in favour of migrant slaves in Greece

By EUOBSERVER

The European Court of Human Rights settled in favour of 42 Bangladeshis, forced to pick strawberries under armed supervision in Greece in 2013. The workers went on strike over unpaid wages, with one of the guards opening fire. A Greek court had acquitted the employer of trafficking. The Strasbourg-based court said the migrants were subjected to forced labour, ordering Greece to pay €12,000-16,000 in damages to each.