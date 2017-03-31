Ticker
Luxembourg seeks to host EU banking authority
By EUOBSERVER
Luxembourg said on Thursday that it wants to host the European Banking Authority, which is currently in London. "This claim is rooted in a decision taken by European leaders in 1965 in which they said they were willing to locate in Luxembourg EU bodies concerned with finance," Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel said in a letter addressed to both European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.