EU commission confirms opposition to Nord Stream 2
By EUOBSERVER
"In a nutshell, we don't like [the] Nord Stream 2 project, politically," EU commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told press in Brussels, Friday. He confirmed that letters had been sent to Denmark and Sweden to clarify the commission's position on the Russian gas pipeline project. The commission however held back comments on commercial and market aspects of the project: "We can not really speculate on a pipeline which doesn't exist".